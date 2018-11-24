Digital Trends
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet and Show Mode Dock Bundle

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet and Show Mode Dock Bundle

By

Daily Deals

$145.00
Buy Now
  • Value $205.00
  • Discount 30%
  • You Save $60.00

The Fire HD 10 Tablet and Show Mode Charging Dock bundle adds improved presentions and simultaneous charging with the tablet’s 10-inch display.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.