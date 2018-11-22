Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa, 10” HD Display, 32 GB, Black – with Special Offers + All-New Show Mode Charging Dock

Transform your tablet to an immersive, full-screen Alexa experience optimized for visibility across the room. Just ask Alexa to show trending news, timers and alarms, movie showtimes, weather, and more.

