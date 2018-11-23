Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa hands-free

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet has a 10.1-inch 1080p Full HD display, 10 hours battery life, and Dolby audio.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us atDigital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.