Digital Trends
Amazon Fire TV Stick bundle with Echo Dot (2nd Gen)

Amazon Fire TV Stick bundle with Echo Dot (2nd Gen)

By

Daily Deals

$40.00
Buy Now
  • Value $80.00
  • Discount 50%
  • You Save $40.00

When I’m home, I always have either Alexa streaming music or Netflix streaming on my TV, so these products cover all the bases for me. It’s a great combo, and I wish they had this deal when I bought mine!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.