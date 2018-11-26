Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro with touch bar

MacBooks are usually quite expensive, but you an save $250 on a model with the fancy touchbar, and spacious 512GB SSD. You also can enjoy the power of a a 2.9 GhZ Intel Core i7 Processor and 16GB RAM.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us atDigital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.