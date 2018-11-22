Digital Trends
Apple iPad Pro 10.5 64GB WiFi

Apple iPad Pro 10.5 64GB WiFi

By

Daily Deals

$525.00
Buy Now
  • Value $650.00
  • Discount 20%
  • You Save $125.00

It’s hard not to love this iPad’s screen, both in terms of its gorgeous picture quality and its generous size. For those serious about a tablet that’s as effective as many laptops, this is a great pick at a great discount.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.