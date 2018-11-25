The Apple Watch Series 3 is part fitness tracker and part personal assistant. You can use Siri, control music, and answer your text messages right from your wrist. Save $50 on Apple Watch 3 GPS, and GPS + Cellular models. Sale prices start at $230 for the base model.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us atDigital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.