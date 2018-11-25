Digital Trends
ASUS FX504GE-ES72 Thin & Light TUF Gaming Laptop (FX504)

ASUS FX504GE-ES72 Thin & Light TUF Gaming Laptop (FX504)

By

Daily Deals

$800.00
Buy Now
  • Value $1,000.00
  • Discount 20%
  • You Save $200.00

A fast processor, 8GB of DDR4 ram, 256GB of solid state storage are topped off with a eForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics processing unit. for superior gaming performance and multitasking. Fast, thin, and light plus it has a red-backlit keyboard.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.