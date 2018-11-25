ASUS FX504GE-ES72 Thin & Light TUF Gaming Laptop (FX504)

A fast processor, 8GB of DDR4 ram, 256GB of solid state storage are topped off with a eForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics processing unit. for superior gaming performance and multitasking. Fast, thin, and light plus it has a red-backlit keyboard.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us atDigital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.