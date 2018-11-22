Digital Trends
Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones

Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones

By

Daily Deals

$279.00
Buy Now
  • Value $350.00
  • Discount 21%
  • You Save $71.00

Cut the cord and get a pair of wireless Bears Studio3 headphones. Offering both style and quality at a rare low price.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.