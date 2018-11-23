Beats Studio3 Wireless Porcelain Rose

Premium sound with fine-tuned acoustics, Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones use adaptive noise cancelling to actively block external noise, and real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity, range and emotion.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us atDigital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.