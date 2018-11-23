Digital Trends
Blink Indoor 3 Camera Home Security System

Blink Indoor 3 Camera Home Security System

By

Daily Deals

$154.00
Buy Now
  • Value $230.00
  • Discount 34%
  • You Save $76.00

If two cameras are good, three are even better. Blink’s Indoor Home Security 3-Camera System captures HD video and stores it in the cloud. Cloud storage is included. Motion detection and 2-year battery life.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.