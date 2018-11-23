Blink XT Home Security Camera – 1 pack

The Blink XT Home Security Camera System works inside or outside your home. The HD camera stores HD video in the cloud. The camera runs for up to two years on battery power and includes motion detection.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us atDigital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.