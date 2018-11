Eddie Bauer 50% Off

—

—

Everything — even clearance items — is 50% off at Eddie Bauer with code FRIDAY50. The brand is also offering free shipping on all orders.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us atDigital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.