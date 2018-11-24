Elby Electric Bike

Want an e-bike to ride around campus or town? Even short commuting is feasible with this 9-speed electric bike with 20 mph top speed and up to 90 miles range.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us atDigital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.