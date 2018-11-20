Digital Trends
Fossil Gen 4

Fossil Gen 4

By

Daily Deals

$175.00
Buy Now
  • Value $255.00
  • Discount 32%
  • You Save $80.00

The Fossil Gen 4 watches offer essential health and fitness features without sacrificing style. The deal takes $80 off select Fossil Gen 4 models.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.