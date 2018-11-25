Digital Trends
Gillette Venus Platinum Razor Gift Pack

Gillette Venus Platinum Razor Gift Pack

By

Daily Deals

$14.00
Buy Now
  • Value $34.00
  • Discount 59%
  • You Save $20.00
Offer ends Monday November 26 @ 12:59 pm PST

This set comes with 1 Venus Platinum handle, 4 Venus Platinum razor cartridges, 1 Venus & Olay Water Lily Kiss Shave Prep, and 1 Olay Fresh Outlast Soothing Orchid & Black Currant Body Wash.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.