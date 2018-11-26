Digital Trends
Google Home

Google Home

By

Daily Deals

$79.00
Buy Now
  • Value $129.00
  • Discount 39%
  • You Save $50.00

The Google Home is pretty much just the Amazon Echo, but with Google Assistant rather than Alexa. With a $50 discount, it’s a great option.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.