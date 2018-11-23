Digital Trends
GravityLight GL02 Portable Self Powered LED Lamp

GravityLight GL02 Portable Self Powered LED Lamp

By

Daily Deals

$58.00
Buy Now
  • Value $80.00
  • Discount 28%
  • You Save $22.00

Self-powered, the GravityLight uses gravity to create clean energy. Includes two LED lamps, each with a brightness rating up to 15 lumens. Hang anywhere you need a light.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.