Digital Trends
Hydrofarm FLT44 System Fluorescent Grow Light, 4-Feet

Hydrofarm FLT44 System Fluorescent Grow Light, 4-Feet

By

Daily Deals

$59.00
Buy Now
  • Value $92.00
  • Discount 36%
  • You Save $33.00

Indoor gardening lights need sufficient power and effective distribution. The FLT44 light is rated to 20,000 Lumens. Mount it as you prefer: horizontal, vertical, or hanging.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.