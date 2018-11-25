Digital Trends
If you’re a Sam’s Club member, you can grab this beauty, one of Instant Pot’s biggest and most versatile models, on Monday for $40 off the regular retail price.

If you’re a Sam’s Club member, you can grab this beauty, one of Instant Pot’s biggest and most versatile models, on Monday for $40 off the regular retail price.

By

Daily Deals

FREE
Buy Now

https://scene7.samsclub.com/is/image/samsclub/0085971600788_F?wid=475&hei=475

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.