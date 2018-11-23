Instant Pot Duo80 8 quart 7-in-1

If the extra features of the Duo Plus or the Ultra seem unnecessary, then this is the affordable pot for you. Get busy with Instant Pot and you’ll be happy you did. Save time and turn out consistently delicious meals.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.