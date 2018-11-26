Instapot Instant Pot Duo 8-Quart

I bought this exact Instant Pot on Prime Day of 2017 because of DT’s suggestion and couldn’t be happier I did! It’s big enough to feed a crew/perfect for Football Sundays & is so easy to clean that I can also use it when I’m just making dinner for 2!
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.