Digital Trends
JBL Wireless On-Ear Headphones (E45BT)

JBL Wireless On-Ear Headphones (E45BT)

By

Daily Deals

$49.95
Buy Now
  • Value $120.00
  • Discount 59%
  • You Save $70.05
Offer ends Monday November 26 @ 12:00 am PST

16 hours of battery life, and a detachable cable make these wireless headphones a no-brainer.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.