Kenmore Elite 10441 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner w/Handheld Vac

This cordless vacuum weighs only 6 pounds and includes a detachable hand vac. Plug in to a standard outlet or use the included charger to charge the battery.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us atDigital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.