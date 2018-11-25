KOBOT RV351

For a Black Friday price of $100, this robot vac gives you the basic features you need like daily scheduling and an auto-charging dock. You can even attach a mop pad for wet or dry sweeping.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us atDigital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.