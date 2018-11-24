Digital Trends
LG 65-Inch E8 Series OLED 4K Ultra HD HDR TV (2018)

LG 65-Inch E8 Series OLED 4K Ultra HD HDR TV (2018)

By

Daily Deals

$2,597.00
Buy Now
  • Value $3,497.00
  • Discount 26%
  • You Save $900.00

The top-of-the-line 4K UHD OLED LG combines pixel-level dimming, the most powerful intelligent image processor yet for LG, built-in Google Assistant for intelligent voice control with added Alexa compatibility, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio to pull you into the on-screen action.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.