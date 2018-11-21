LG 65UK7700PUD 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2018 Model)

—

—

Support for multiple video formats within the LG’s 4K dynamic range plus advanced tone mapping technology optimizes images on the fly. With LG’s ThinQ AI you can use your voice to control the television and other smart home devices.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us atDigital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.