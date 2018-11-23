Digital Trends
LIFX Mini (A19) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb

LIFX Mini (A19) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb

By

Daily Deals

$35.00
Buy Now
  • Value $45.00
  • Discount 23%
  • You Save $10.00

Mini (A19) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb, Adjustable, Multicolor, Dimmable, No Hub Required, Works with Alexa, Apple HomeKit and the Google Assistant and more

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.