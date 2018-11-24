Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Single Pole/3-way Dimmer Switch Starter Kit

You can control your existing light bulbs (dimmable LEDs, incandescent, or halogen) and other connected devices remotely easily with the free Lutron app for iOS and Android. The Lutron switch is also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us atDigital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.