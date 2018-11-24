Digital Trends
Microsoft Surface Go

Microsoft Surface Go

By

Daily Deals

$349.00
Buy Now
  • Value $399.00
  • Discount 13%
  • You Save $50.00

Get the Surface Go starting at $350 instead of $400. The deal covers the base Surface Go, with 64 GB of storage, and 4 GB of RAM. No keyboard or pen included.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.