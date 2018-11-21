Digital Trends
Microsoft Surface Pro 6

Microsoft Surface Pro 6

By

Daily Deals

$1,000.00
Buy Now
  • Value $1,329.00
  • Discount 25%
  • You Save $329.00

Bundle and save $300 on an Intel Core i5 Surface Pro 6 with a 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM. A Type Cover keyboard (usually a separate $160 purchase) is included.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.