Digital Trends
Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Console Bundle – White

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Console Bundle – White

By

Daily Deals

$299.00
Buy Now
  • Value $300.00
  • Discount 1%
  • You Save $1.00

The bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One S and a copy of Battlefield V.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.