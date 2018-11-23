Midea WHS-109FB1 Compact Single Reversible Door Upright Freezer, 3.0 Cubic Feet, Black

Keep it frozen with this compact freezer. Mechanical controls make it easy to use and a convenient wire drawer frosty lets you separate food items. The legs and thermostat are both adjustable.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us atDigital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.