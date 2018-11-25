Digital Trends
Monoprice Premium Hi-Fi DJ Style Over the Ear Professional Headphones

Monoprice Premium Hi-Fi DJ Style Over the Ear Professional Headphones

By

Daily Deals

$17.00
Buy Now
  • Value $23.00
  • Discount 27%
  • You Save $6.00

These headphones are designed for comfort, durability, and high quality Hi-Fi sound. A 3.5mm jack on the headphones accepts standard audio cables different setups. Three different cables are included: 3.5mm to 3.5mm with in-line mic and volume, 3.5mm to 3.5mm, and 3.5mm to 1/4-inch.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.