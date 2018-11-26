Digital Trends
Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 Wi-Fi Router

Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 Wi-Fi Router

By

Daily Deals

$99.00
Buy Now
  • Value $190.00
  • Discount 48%
  • You Save $91.00

The Wi-Fi router offers up to 2600 Mbps Wi-Fi speed.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.