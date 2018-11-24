Digital Trends
Noco Genius Boost HD GB70 2000 Amp 12V UltraSafe Lithium Jump Starter

Noco Genius Boost HD GB70 2000 Amp 12V UltraSafe Lithium Jump Starter

By

Daily Deals

$175.00
Buy Now
  • Value $250.00
  • Discount 30%
  • You Save $75.00

Compact, yet powerful lithium jump starter rated at 2,000 Amps (15,700 Joules3S) — up to 40 jump starts on a single charge.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.