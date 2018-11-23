Digital Trends
PNY Elite Performance 64GB Flash Memory High Speed SDXC Class 10 UHS-I (P-SDX64U395-GE)

PNY Elite Performance 64GB Flash Memory High Speed SDXC Class 10 UHS-I (P-SDX64U395-GE)

By

Daily Deals

$18.00
Buy Now
  • Value $53.00
  • Discount 67%
  • You Save $35.00

Elite Performance 64GB Flash Memory High Speed SDXC Class 10 UHS-I (P-SDX64U395-GE) and more

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.