Digital Trends
Pure Clean PUCRC95

Pure Clean PUCRC95

By

Daily Deals

$140.00
Buy Now
  • Value $160.00
  • Discount 13%
  • You Save $20.00

Pure Clean robot vacs are low cost, yet still pretty highly rated. This model is allergy and pet friendly. Plus, it has scheduling, dual rotating brushes, and an auto-recharge doc.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.