Digital Trends
Razer Razer Blade 15

Razer Razer Blade 15

By

Daily Deals

$2,400.00
Buy Now
  • Value $2,600.00
  • Discount 8%
  • You Save $200.00

The Razer Blade 15 is the world’s smallest 15.6-inch gaming laptop. It comes with a 144Hz Full HD Thin Bezel display, 8th Gen Intel Core i7 8750H processor and powerful NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q graphics.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.