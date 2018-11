Ring Alarm – Home Security System – 8-piece system

Ring Alarm puts whole-home security at your fingertips. Get alerts on your smart phone when doors or windows open or motion is detected. The 8-piece kit includes a base station, 3 contact sensors, 2 motion detectors, keypad, and range extender.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us atDigital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.