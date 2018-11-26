Ring Two Spotlight Cam Battery HD Security Cameras

It takes two cameras to cover my house. My wife and I love the ability to watch our packages during holiday time, and scare our family and friends through the camera. In the evening the camera’s lights turn on to notify people you are watching or to assist you in dark areas. The batteries last about a month and these babies take only 5 minutes to install including pairing.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.