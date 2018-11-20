Digital Trends
Samsung 38″ 4.1 200W Soundbar

Samsung 38″ 4.1 200W Soundbar

By

Daily Deals

$170.00
Buy Now
  • Value $240.00
  • Discount 30%
  • You Save $70.00

The soundbar comes with TV SoundConnect, Bluetooth compatibility, and a wireless subwoofer.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.