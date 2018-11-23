Samsung 58NU7100 Flat 58″ 4K UHD 7 Series Smart TV 2018

—

Samsung’s 7 Series supports 4K content and upscales non-4K content on-the-fly. In addition to millions of vibrant color shades, Samsung’s Motion Rate 120 keeps up with on-screen action scenes. Use the single remote for the TV controls and to navigate streaming content.

