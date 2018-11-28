Digital Trends
Samsung 65-class 4K 2160p Ultra HD Smart LED TV UN65NU7200

Samsung 65-class 4K 2160p Ultra HD Smart LED TV UN65NU7200

By

Daily Deals

$748.00
Buy Now
  • Value $998.00
  • Discount 26%
  • You Save $250.00

Full HD resolution 65-inch TV with 4K color plus UltraHD to upscale non-4K content. Dolby Digital Plus and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Redeemable VUDU credit at checkout.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.