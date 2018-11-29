Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Watch (42mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch (42mm)

By

Daily Deals

$260.00
Buy Now
  • Value $330.00
  • Discount 22%
  • You Save $70.00

Stellar battery life and strong fitness-tracking capabilities make the Galaxy Watch the perfect smartwatch for Android users. Save $70 on select Galaxy Watch models.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.