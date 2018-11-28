Digital Trends
Samsung Straight Talk Galaxy s8+ prepaid smartphone (limit 2) sales of prepaid phones are restricted

Samsung Straight Talk Galaxy s8+ prepaid smartphone (limit 2) sales of prepaid phones are restricted

By

Daily Deals

$545.00
Buy Now
  • Value $690.00
  • Discount 22%
  • You Save $145.00

Galaxy S8+, Sales of Prepaid Phones are restricted to no more than (2) devices per customer within a 21-day period (across Brands).

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.