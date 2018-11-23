Digital Trends
Samsung UN75NU8000 Flat 75″ 4K UHD 8 Series Smart LED TV (2018)

Samsung UN75NU8000 Flat 75″ 4K UHD 8 Series Smart LED TV (2018)

By

Daily Deals

$1,598.00
Buy Now
  • Value $2,198.00
  • Discount 28%
  • You Save $600.00
Offer ends Saturday November 24 @ 12:00 am PST

With HDR plus, and 240Hz refresh rate, this is a perfect choice in a 75-inch TV.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.