Digital Trends
Sennheiser HD1 Wireless Headphones

Sennheiser HD1 Wireless Headphones

By

Daily Deals

$350.00
Buy Now
  • Value $400.00
  • Discount 13%
  • You Save $50.00

Experience crystal-clear sound with these over-ear wireless headphone from Sennheiser, discounted for a limited time.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.