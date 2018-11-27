Digital Trends
Snow Peak Pack and Carry Fire Kit

Snow Peak Pack and Carry Fire Kit

By

Daily Deals

$225.00
Buy Now
  • Value $300.00
  • Discount 25%
  • You Save $75.00

Snow Peak is known for their quality, but do run on the pricier side. If you’ve been eyeing this fire kit, grabbing it for $75 is a good deal.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.