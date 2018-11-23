Sony DPT Series Digital Paper – 10.3″ – 16GB – Black

Sony’s Digital Paper basically owns this space. This model has a 10.3 inch, capacitive touch display that senses your slighted stroke with the digital pen. Use Digital Paper to take notes, design your backyard landscaping, or to making progress on the novel you’ve been writing.

